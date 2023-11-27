BrightStag Films Unveils Thrilling New Screenplay, “Black Equinox,” Featuring Award-Winning Writer-Director George Varotsis and Acclaimed DOP Fabian Wagner

BrightStag Films proudly presents “Black Equinox,” a gripping screenplay that promises to redefine suspense and psychological intrigue. Crafted by award-winning writer-director George Varotsis and featuring renowned Director of Photography Fabian Wagner, this thrilling project takes audiences on a journey through the darkest corners of the human psyche.

About “Black Equinox”

Logline: A maverick homicide detective discovers a shocking connection between himself and a series of murders when he realizes that his past is intertwined with his present and the serial killer he has been chasing – his own father.

Detective Jago Goddard, a champion of fair trials, finds himself entangled in a relentless pursuit to solve a series of gruesome murders. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a chilling connection between his past and his present, forcing him to confront his most haunting demons.

Featuring Fabian Wagner, Award-Winning Director of Photography

“Black Equinox” benefits from the exceptional cinematography of Fabian Wagner, known for his work on “Overlord” (2018), “Game of Thrones” (2011), “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021), and the highly anticipated “Venom 3” (2024). Wagner’s visual expertise promises a visually stunning and emotionally immersive cinematic experience.

Synopsis

“Black Equinox” is a psychological thriller that follows Detective Jago Goddard as he unravels a series of murders connected to his own past. Cryptic clues, including Greek numerals and a half-black/half-white circle symbol, lead him on a nightmarish journey tied to ancient rituals. His personal life unravels as he grapples with his pregnant girlfriend, Janice, and rookie detective Philly Messer becomes entangled in both the investigation and a romantic entanglement with Goddard. The climax of the story finds Goddard on a path to vengeance, mirroring the very monster he’s been relentlessly pursuing.