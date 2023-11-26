Hong Kong – Road Safety Council 50th Anniversary Keep Your Cool Carnival successfully held

Road Safety Council 50th Anniversary Keep Your Cool Carnival successfully held ******************************************************************************



The Road Safety Council 50th Anniversary Keep Your Cool Carnival, organised by the Road Safety Council, was successfully held today (November 26) at the HarbourChill, Wan Chai.



The opening ceremony was officiated by the Chairperson of the Road Safety Council and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) of the Hong Kong Police Force, Mr Joe Chow; the Chairperson of the Road Safety Research Committee and Deputy Commissioner for Transport (Planning and Technical Services), Mr Patrick Ho; and the Chairperson of the Road Safety Campaign Committee, Ms Karin Wong.



Mr Chow remarked that over the years, the Council and various stakeholders had spared no effort to promote road safety, resulting in a sustained decrease in the number of fatal and serious traffic accidents. In the first three quarters of this year, there were a total of 715 fatal and serious traffic accidents, marking a 47 per cent decrease compared to the figures of the same period over the past five years. Elderly pedestrians aged 65 or above are still the most vulnerable group in traffic accidents. In the first three quarters of this year, 31 pedestrians aged 65 or above died in traffic accidents, accounting for 61 per cent of all fatalities of traffic accidents involving pedestrians. The Council will continue to collaborate with the Social Welfare Department and the Road Safety Teams of various Police regions to visit district elderly centres and neighborhood centres. Elderly road safety publicity activities will also be organised in partnership with Radio Television Hong Kong to educate the elderly on road safety.



Mr Chow also emphasised the Council’s core focus on instilling the correct attitude towards road safety among the younger generation. This year, the Council has organised a Mr Safegg interactive educational drama tour in 25 primary schools. Through lively, interesting and diversified interactive scenarios, students can understand the importance of maintaining a “Keep Your Cool on the Road” mindset.



He sincerely thanked the members of the Council, government departments and other stakeholders for their efforts and contributions. Mr Chow also urged all road users to uphold “Stay Alert, Stay Alive” and “Keep Your Cool on the Road” so as to realise the vision of “Zero Accidents on the Road, Hong Kong’s Goal”.



At the opening ceremony, the Safety Professional Driver Awards were also presented. The event also featured a range of Mr Safegg game booths, virtual reality games and road safety education display boards to disseminate road safety messages to the public in a lively manner.