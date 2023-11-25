High-Precision Prayer Guide by Silford Edwards Boldly Displayed at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 24, 2023

Discover how prayer can be applied with precision and concision for a truly fulfilling life.

This years Frankfurt Book Fair was an opportunity not just for readers but also for writers. It was a chance for authors to share new stories. Others were eager to publish the results of painstaking research.

And then, one could also find religious authors like Silford Edwards, who want to reach out to fellow believers and help them answer some of the most challenging questions about their faith.

In the case of his book, The Kingdom Decree, it was a question about how to make a powerful prayer.

Edwards has spent ten years working in deliverance ministry, worship, and Bible teaching. In the midst of his own journey to better understand his relationship with God, he discovered ways to make prayer more strategic and decided to publish these teachings in his book.

The contents of The Kingdom Decree detail the ways that prayer can be strategically used for all sorts of obstacles a Christian will face in the midst of spiritual warfare. It also explains why such effective prayer requires a solid understanding of Gods word and a clear connection with the Holy Spirit. Done right, the results will demonstrate Gods power for all the world to see.

Silford was able to arrange the exhibit for The Kingdom Decree with the help of ReadersMagnet, a company that helps self-published authors with self-publishing and book marketing. It is his hope that its teaching will encourage others to develop what he calls The Kingdom Lifestyle where people demonstrate the power of Gods Word in the lives of others.

The Kingdom Decree by Silford Edwards is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Information about Edwards current ministry work is available on his website at https://silfordedwards.org/.

The Kingdom Decree

Author | Silford Edwards

Published date | September 13, 2023

Publisher | Trilogy Christian Publishing

Genre |Religion

Author Bio

The simplicity of the characteristics that define Silford Edwards is a direct result of experiences gained from being exposed to knowledge at different levels in Christendom, the demand for kingdom lifestyle in the earth, and the importance of covenant relationship to the body of Christ.