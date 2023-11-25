ReadersMagnet Displayed Alan V. Goldman’s Moving Book of Poetry at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

Alan V. Goldmans book Reflections on Mountaineering is a collection of poems that depicts human reactions to fear and awe and explores the significance of luck, fate, and chance in climbing.

ReadersMagnet presented Reflections on Mountaineering: A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains (Fifth Edition, Revised and Expanded: 2023) by Alan V. Goldman at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair. This is the worlds largest book trade fair occurred last October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Goldmans Book is a collection of one hundred thirty-eight Narrative-style poems that, inter alia, meditates about human reactions to fear and awe, and, in general, considers the significance of the uncertainty of the outcome in the bold endeavor of mountaineering.

As a dedicated mountaineer, Goldman also ponders the human perception of time and reality in an attempt to comprehend the meaning of life itself. The Authors poetic narrative, spanning over three decades of climbing, engagingly captures the essence of the physical and philosophical challenges faced by mountaineers. The poems not only delve into the technical aspects of mountaineering, but also explore the profound moral and existential questions that arise when confronting the implacable forces of nature. The Narrative-style poems are presented in a variety of formats – some rhyming, while others are in blank verse or structured prose.

Goldmans verses in this eloquent collection are primarily based on his personal experiences, as well as those of his fellow climbers, and his instructors. Reflections on Mountaineering will appeal to anyone who views life in a broad manner and perspective as the Book weaves the complexities and beauty of mountaineering, and life itself, into a tapestry of words.

