Hyundai Motor Group Art Cars Rally in Paris to Support Busan’s Final Bid to Host 2030 World Expo

– 10 Hyundai IONIQ 6 and Kia EV6 art cars to promote Busans charm and readiness in Paris this week ahead of the vote to name the 2030 World Expo host city

– The selection of the 2030 World Expo host city to take place at the 173rd Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris on November 28

– Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) iIONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 were selected for the final push as these EVs underline Busans vision to overcome climate change and seek a sustainable futu

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is rolling out a fleet of art cars in Paris, France, from November 2328, in a final drive to promote Busan, South Koreas bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The voting for that honor will take place at the 173rd General Assembly of the BIE in Paris on November 28.

The Group is providing the Korean delegation with 10 Hyundai IONIQ 6 and Kia EV6, all-electric models, wrapped in a colorful graffiti design featuring symbols of Busan, such as seagulls and the Gwangan Bridge, as well as the slogan BUSAN is Ready.

The 173rd General Assembly of the BIE will see final presentations from each of the three candidate cities Busan, South Korea; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Rome, Italy elected via secret ballot by each BIE Member State.

For this final campaign, the Group selected IONIQ 6 and EV6 to emphasize Busans commitment to hosting a carbon-neutral World Expo under the theme Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.

The art car fleet will tour major attractions, such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre, as well as areas near the BIE headquarters and the embassies of various countries, promoting Busans bid to key officials from BIE member countries and tourists from around the world.

On November 28, the day of the 173rd General Assembly of the BIE, the Group will operate an art car around Le Palais des Congrs dIssy, the venue of the General Assembly. It will make every effort to win the support of BIE members until the vote is cast.

The Group is running outdoor video advertisements highlighting Busans charms on a large scale through 270 digital screens located in major areas of Paris during the month of November. The art cars were also used during the Busan Expo Symposium and K-POP concert held in Paris last month to further promote Busans bid.

In addition, the Groups art cars traveled to major international events, such as the APEC Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco, the UN General Assembly in New York, the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, and the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Group has actively promoted the Busan World Expo at home and abroad in the digital realm, publishing more than 90 pieces of global content, such as short form videos and card news, to proclaim that Busan is the best city to host the 2030 World Expo.

The Busan Initiative with the Whole World, a promotional video for the Busan World Expo that the Group released last month, exceeded 100 million views within 17 days of its release, contributing to the promotion of South Koreas desire to host the event and Busans competitiveness.

