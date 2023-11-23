“Investigating the Kennedy Assassination: Did Oswald Act Alone?,” by Michael Deeb and Robert Lockwood Mills, Now Available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Investigating the Kennedy Assassination: Did Oswald Act Alone? by Michael Deeb and Robert Lockwood Mills. This captivating work of investigative fiction is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

For the first time in one place, the reader will see all the likely conspirators revealed. The Warren Commission and the FBI agreed that President John F. Kennedy was killed by a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald. Fifteen years later, the House Committee on Assassinations re-examined the evidence. They announced that he was not killed by a single gunman, but probably murdered as the result of a conspiracy.

This House Committee hesitated to speculate on who might have been involved in that conspiracy or why John F. Kennedy was killed in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

In 1979, Michael Burke and former congressman Harold Ryan were asked to continue that investigation. This historical novel will take the reader back to that time. Burke and Ryan will peel back the passage of time and the layers of secrecy and denial to reveal the reasons so many elites were determined to stop the Kennedy agenda.

Dr. Michael J. Deeb was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His undergraduate education was completed at Aquinas College. He earned a Master’s degree from Michigan State University and a Doctorate from Wayne State University. He was an educator for nineteen years, most of which saw him teaching American history.

Robert Lockwood Mills is a self-taught historian who has relied more on personal research than printed sources throughout his life. Mr. Mills served on a panel on the Lincoln assassination at Ford’s Theater in 1998.

Investigating the Kennedy Assassination, 228 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-344-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook.