Envision Horizons Welcomes Jennifer (Jenny) Dahlgren as VP of Business Development, Former Amazon Leader

Envision Horizons is excited to announce that Jenny Dahlgren has joined the executive team as the Vice President of Business Development. With significant experience at Amazon as a key leader overseeing multi-billion-dollar third-party sellers and vendors, Dahlgren is set to bring a depth of knowledge and a strategic edge to the Envision Horizons team.

During her impressive career at Amazon, Dahlgren demonstrated her ability to manage and grow over $1 billion in Softlines, Consumables, and Hardlines accounts, showcasing her deep understanding of the marketplace and how to effectively scale businesses within it. Before her tenure at Envision Horizons, Dahlgren served as Director of Business Development at Accenture, notable for her achievements in strengthening partnerships with Amazon and advancing client relations. Her strategic input was crucial in broadening Accenture’s e-commerce capabilities.

As the VP of Business Development at Envision Horizons, Dahlgren’s role will focus on steering business expansion and enhancing the company’s influence in the e-commerce market. She will apply her extensive background to build solid industry relationships, pinpoint emerging opportunities, and reinforce the company’s competitive stance.

“Jenny is a remarkable addition to the Envision Horizons team. Her in-depth experience at Amazon and her strategic leadership in business development within large organizations are in direct synergy with our goals,” said Laura Meyer, CEO of Envision Horizons. “We are confident that Jenny’s insights and expertise will be instrumental in our continued pursuit of innovation and market leadership.”

Dahlgren’s selection underscores Envision Horizons’ dedication to recruiting industry professionals with a strong history of fostering growth and forging pivotal partnerships. Her comprehensive understanding of the e-commerce ecosystem will play a crucial role in driving client success.

About Envision Horizons: Envision Horizons is a leading e-commerce marketing agency headquartered in New York City. The company specializes in scaling retail brands on Amazon, driving growth and success in the online retail space.