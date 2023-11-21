Ink Hub Offers Cheaper Printer Cartridge Alternatives

Ink Hub has been providing Australian’s with generic printer cartridges since 2007. They now operate 100% as an online business only and distribute their cartridges throughout Australia on a daily basis.

Ink Hub have recently released a new line of generic toner cartridges which they are very excited about. Their new range of toner cartridges have proven to be super reliable and the failure rate is actually less than that of the OEM products.

Ink Hub is also excited in the fact that Australian’s have helped them to win the ProductReview customer service award for the past 2 years. This is a prestigious award and they are very grateful to have been awarded this. Since their humble beginnings Ink Hub has gained a large piece of the Australian market share and they are growing at a steady rate.

Ink Hub’s goal has always been to provide the absolute best products at great prices and back it up with great customer service. They also provide cleaning kits for inkjet printers as well as toner waste units.

All of Ink Hub’s products are delivered via Aust Post Express service and the majority of orders are delivered within 24 hours.