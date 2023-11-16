Liberty General Leads with Assurance: Launches “Suraksha ka Vaada, Bima ke Saath” Campaign for Delhi’s Insured Tomorrow

Liberty General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, has commenced a significant initiative ‘Suraksha ka Vaada, Bima ke Saath‘to bolster insurance awareness in Delhi. Assigned as a lead non-life insurer by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) under the State Insurance Plan, this initiative signifies Liberty General’s role in amplifying insurance understanding and outreach in the region.

Liberty General Insurance’s ‘Suraksha ka Vaada, Bima ke Saath’ campaign is a two-pronged approach aimed at amplifying insurance awareness at the grassroots level in Delhi. The initiative has begun with a door-to-door campaign, where representatives from Liberty General Insurance personally visit households in Central Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and Paharganj areas. This ground-level engagement allows the company to connect directly with residents, educating them on the importance of insurance, and addressing queries.

This activity will be further followed by autoback branding strategy. This involves branding the backs of autorickshaws with educational messages about insurance. Given the prevalence of autorickshaws in Delhi, this strategy turns these vehicles into moving billboards, reaching a wider audience throughout the city. This visual campaign not only captures the attention of passengers but also turns every ride into an opportunity to spread the word about the necessity of being insured, thereby weaving this message into the fabric of daily life in Delhi.

Other planned campaigns during December 2023 – March 2024 include awareness initiative with the Regional Transport Office, Delhi, dedicated health camps for autorickshaw drivers, and interactive insurance workshops in academic and medical institutions among others.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Parag Ved, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, “As the lead insurer for Delhi, we are poised to work in collaboration with other non-life insurers to foster a deep-rooted insurance culture in every district of the Union Territory. Our sustained efforts in spreading insurance literacy will be crucial in improving the insurance penetration, in step with IRDAI’s vision for 2047. Our mission transcends business; we are here to empower every citizen with the knowledge and tools for insuring themselves.”

Liberty General Insurance brings to the forefront its expansive network, operating across 28 states and union territories, with over 100 locations and partnerships with over 6000 hospitals and 5000+ auto service centers. This extensive presence is instrumental in the company’s strategy to reach the last mile and instill insurance awareness.