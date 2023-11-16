CarWale abSure marks Diwali with the grand opening of its 100th outlet in Chennai, extending its presence across 29 geographies

CarWale abSure, a part of CarTrade Tech Ltd., marked a momentous occasion with the inauguration of its 100th store in Chennai, coinciding with the festive spirit of Diwali. The achievement underscores the rapid growth and commitment to delivering an enhanced used car shopping experience to consumers.

In just two years since its launch as a used car buy-and-sell chain, CarWale abSure has expanded its footprint across 29 geographies, including abSure Signature dealers nationwide. The journey began with the inaugural store in Bangalore in October 2021, and since then, CarWale abSure has been dedicated to addressing the pent-up demand in key markets.

Abhishek Patodia, President – Used Cars at CarTrade Tech, commented on the success, stating, “We recognized the pressing need for quality pre-owned cars in metros, tier 1, and tier 2 cities. The CarWale abSure model, with its rigorous inspection and certification process, has successfully met this demand, providing customers with the peace of mind and trust they deserve when buying a used car.”

CarWale abSure has witnessed substantial sales from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Notably, 21% of the used car sales come from non-metro cities like Salem, Nagpur, Ranchi, Warangal, and Kanpur, showcasing the significant demand for quality used cars in these areas.

Strategically positioning its stores in major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and now Chennai, CarWale abSure has become a go-to destination for reliable used cars. Patodia added, “Our portfolio of best-selling cars includes a wide range of popular small-sized and mid-sized cars. We’ve also witnessed an increase in demand for used premium sedans, sports utility vehicles, and rugged, all-terrain vehicles.”

Looking ahead, CarWale abSure plans to continue its expansion, with a particular focus on regions such as the Northeast, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and more through abSure Signature dealers. This strategic approach allows for a broader presence while leveraging the local expertise of franchise partners. The company remains committed to providing the convenience and reliability of CarWale services to customers in these areas, offering access to a diverse range of high-quality used cars.