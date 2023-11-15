Packer’s Pine Is on a Mission to Show that Hair Conditioner is for Dudes, Too

Company specializing in pine tar-based self-care products for men advocates for a balanced hair care regimen for both genders that includes regular conditioning.

Hair conditioning has often been considered the domain of women, with men skipping conditioning altogether or simply using a two-in-one, shampoo-conditioner hybrid. Packer’s Pine is aiming to change that with their new, nature-based conditioner and an educational campaign on the importance of regular hair conditioning for men.

“The traditional school of thought has been that because men often have shorter hair, or because they may not be focused on elaborate hair styling, shampoo is sufficient,” said David Zelken, Packer’s Pine President. “But the experts are now saying that everyone should use conditioner at least as often as they use shampoo. We’re excited to support this with our pine tar hair conditioner.”

Savvy shampoo marketing in the U.S. led to the decades-old belief that everyone needs to shampoo daily, but many dermatologists maintain that too much shampooing can backfire, depleting hair of healthy moisture and causing the sebaceous glands to overcompensate by producing even more oil. Many hair and skin specialists now recommend shampooing three to four times per week, while conditioning as often as daily.

Conditioning can fortify the hair cuticle, making hair appear shinier and more vibrant. It can restore moisture to hair, prevent dandruff and hair breakage, and make hair appear thicker.

In time for the dry winter weather, Packer’s Pine has debuted its newest hair product: conditioner. Like all Packer’s Pine products, the hair product is derived from pine tar, which is made by carbonizing pine wood. Pine tar has been used for thousands of years for its soothing, anti-inflammatory properties. Its loyal followers praise its ability to relieve eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and dandruff.

“While some conditioners coat the hair with all kinds of chemicals, our conditioner is nature-based, paraben-free, and sulfate free,” said Zelken. “It delivers the therapeutic properties of nature without all of the bad stuff.”

The Packer’s Pine website is loaded with educational materials on smart self-care tips for men. It includes articles on the best hair care regimens for producing thick, vibrant hair, no matter the hair length or style.

Packer’s Pine products got their start in the mid-1800s when company founder Daniel Packer discovered pine tar while mining in the California Gold Rush. He returned to his native Connecticut and founded his company, producing pine tar bar soap. Today, his company sells the natural bar soap built on Packer’s original recipe, along with pine tar body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. To learn more about Packer’s Pine, or the company’s new pine tar-based conditioner, visit www.PackersPine.com.

