Dr. Ken Washington of Medtronic Honored as the 38th Black Engineer of the Year Awardee

Dr. Ken Washington 38th Black Engineer of the Year

BALTIMORE – Nov. 13, 2023 – PRLog — The annual 38th BEYA STEM DTX Conference announces Dr. Ken Washington, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Medtronic, as the recipient of the prestigious Black Engineer of the Year Award. This award marks a significant milestone in recognizing his exceptional contributions to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The 38th BEYA STEM DTX Conference, presented by co-hosts US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine, the Council of the Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Lockheed Martin, technology host Google, and co-sponsors Actalent and RTX will take place from February 15-17, 2024, in Baltimore, MD.

The Black Engineer of the Year Award is a coveted honor that acknowledges the outstanding achievements of Black professionals in STEM industries. It stands as a beacon of diversity and inclusion, promoting excellence and inspiring future generations to pursue careers in these critical fields.

Ken Washington, Ph.D. is the Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Medtronic where he plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility and advancing technological innovations. Born and raised in inner-city Chicago, his innate curiosity and determination to succeed led him to pursue a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering, becoming the first African American to earn this distinction at Texas A&M University.

Dr. Washington’s journey includes roles at Sandia National Laboratories, Lockheed Martin, Ford Motor Company, and Amazon. His diverse career experience spans nuclear safety, information technology, aerospace technology, consumer robotics, and groundbreaking work on Amazon’s Astro, the world’s first multipurpose affordable home robot. He’s an inspiring leader who continues to make a difference in both the corporate world and the community, embodying the values of innovation, leadership, and service.

“We are thrilled to present Ken Washington with the Black Engineer of the Year Award,” said Dr. Tyrone D. Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group and Editor in Chief of US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine. “His dedication to advancing technology and engineering, coupled with his commitment to mentoring and encouraging the next generation of STEM leaders, truly embodies the spirit of the BEYA STEM DTX Conference.”

The 38th BEYA STEM DTX Conference is a three-day event that promises a unique opportunity to celebrate leaders in STEM through seminars, inspiring panel discussions, networking, and unforgettable experiences. For those unable to attend in person, the conference will also be accessible through BEYA STEM DTX (Digital Twin Experience). This immersive metaverse platform ensures everyone can participate and experience the event.

About BEYA STEM DTX Conference

The BEYA STEM Awards is a prestigious recognition platform that celebrates the accomplishments of engineers in the STEM fields. For nearly four decades, BEYA has empowered, mentored, and inspired countless individuals, solidifying its position as a beacon of excellence and innovation. https://www.beya.org