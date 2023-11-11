Authors Rina Duval and Serge Leblanc’s New Book, “Smokey and Rocky,” is a Fascinating Tale That Follows the Antics of Two Stray Cats Living in an Abandoned House Together

Rina Duval, a piano teacher and accompanist with forty years of experience in working with children, and Serge LeBlanc have completed their new book, “Smokey and Rocky”: a charming tale that follows the escapades of two cats that have made a home for themselves in an abandoned house and go on all sorts of adventures that take them to thrilling new heights but sometimes land them in a bit of trouble.

“This is a little fairy tale for children four to six years old. It tells about the adventures of two homeless cats, Smokey and Rocky, who live in the attic of an abandoned house. What incredible adventures await them? We will see the funny stories together with a dog, a snake, and a mouse–flying in balloons—and how a cat stuck to an airplane, clung to a star, and traveled on a barge. You definitely won’t be bored!” write the authors.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rina Duval and Serge LeBlanc’s enthralling story is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Smokey and Rocky’s many journeys and thrilling moments of mischief and excitement. With colorful artwork that help to bring each tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Smokey and Rocky” and will want to revisit their adventures over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Smokey and Rocky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

