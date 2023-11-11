Casrule Oxford’s New Book, “The Players Web,” Explores the Dangerous Connections That Crime and Deceit Can Create, and the Strength It Takes to Break Free

Fulton Books author Casrule Oxford, who enjoyed a mix of both country living and city life while growing up, has completed his most recent book, “The Players Web”: the first installment in a series of gripping thrillers that are guaranteed to keep readers guessing what’s next.

Oxford shares, “Each edition will be filled with betrayal, conspiracies, and crime. The story follows the path of one man navigating a dangerous web of relationships and lies while he tries not to get himself entangled. There are others he must account for all while trying to keep them and himself from being caught up in the web. The Players’ Web explores some of the hidden and obvious connections between people. Everybody tries to hide their tracks when they’re involved in things they don’t want known.”

“Tango Mitchell is at the center of this web of deceit and treachery. He tries his best to stay above it all, but it is because of him and what he does that makes everyone move. When the people closest to him get caught up in what he is doing, one by one they start losing control.

“The actions of others create opposite and equal reactions somewhere else. When someone in the web reacts, someone else does something no one expected. Will the web survive, or will it entangle its prey?”

Published by Fulton Books, Casrule Oxford’s book will take readers on a fascinating ride as they follow Tango Mitchell on his journey to free himself of the connections that are holding him back from the life he truly wants to lead. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, Oxford weaves an emotionally explosive and character-driven tale that will leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Players Web” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

