Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs to further enhance collaboration with Macao Customs (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs to further enhance collaboration with Macao Customs (with photos)



The Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho, today (November 10) led a delegation of Hong Kong Customs to visit the Macao Customs Service and sign the Co-operative and Mutual Assistance Arrangement (CCA) and the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) with the Director-General of Macao Customs Service, Mr Vong Man-chong.

Ms Ho expressed that, in view of the increased connection between Hong Kong and Macao since the commissioning of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the two Customs administrations need to deepen co-operation to fit in with the rapid development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The signing of the CCA and the AEO MRA reflected the wish of both sides to strengthen mutual co-operation in different aspects, including strengthening co-operation in law enforcement and trade facilitation through closer administrative assistance, promoting high-quality development, establishing a mutually complementary co-operation relationship, and taking forward the construction of and safeguarding the development environment in the Greater Bay Area.

After the signing of the CCA, both sides will continue to strengthen intelligence exchange to combat cross-boundary crimes. Information sharing will also be stepped up to promote closer ties in trade facilitation and create a business-friendly environment for legitimate trade activities.

Currently, Hong Kong Customs has signed 31 similar CCAs with the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, Macao Customs and 29 overseas customs administrations.

After the signing of the AEO MRA, customs clearance facilitation measures between Hong Kong and Macao will be further enhanced, providing facilitated trade benefits to authorised economic operators of both sides for goods traveling between the two places, such as reduced examination and prioritised clearance.

The signing of the MRA with Macao Customs brings the number of MRAs signed by Hong Kong Customs with other customs administrations to 14 in total.

Hong Kong Customs will maintain close co-operation with customs administrations worldwide to strengthen intelligence exchange, combat transnational criminal activities, and safeguard regional security. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Customs also takes up the role as an economic development promoter by fostering the Hong Kong AEO Programme and extending the MRA networks to bring more benefits to enterprises to further enhance the co-operation between Hong Kong and other neighbouring regions, in particular Southeast Asia and the entire Asia-Pacific region.