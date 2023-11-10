Hong Kong – Speech by CS at Shun Hing Group’s 70th Anniversary Cocktail Reception (with photos/video)

Speech by CS at Shun Hing Group’s 70th Anniversary Cocktail Reception (with photos/video) *****************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, at Shun Hing Group’s 70th Anniversary Cocktail Reception today (November 10):



Ambassador Kenichi Okada (Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong), Mr Yuki Kusumi (President and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Panasonic Holdings Corporation), Dr David Mong (Chairman and CEO of Shun Hing Group), ladies and gentlemen,



Good evening. It gives me great pleasure to join you all today to celebrate Shun Hing Group’s 70th anniversary.



Shun Hing is just like an old family friend of Hong Kong. Since 1953, your company has supplied Hong Kong with useful products to enhance citizens’ quality of life. Along the way, you have built a reputation as a reliable and caring company.



No doubt, some of us have fond memories of your early rice cookers, a well-received household appliance back in the 60s and 70s. You also brought to the market many other household goods, from kitchen appliances to trendy audio-visual equipment.



Shun Hing has remained steadfast to Hong Kong and continued to diversify, supplying the business sector with a wide range of tech equipment and even office furniture.



Business aside, Shun Hing is committed to upholding corporate social responsibility, I am pleased to note. The Shun Hing Education and Charity Fund, established by the late Dr William Mong, has supported wide-ranging charities and projects that benefit Hong Kong and the Mainland. They cover education, sports, arts and culture, scientific research, medical services, and community services.



No less important are Shun Hing’s ongoing efforts to support the Government’s work to build a better Hong Kong. Let me just highlight two examples.



One area is environmental protection. As a market leader in the electronics sector, Shun Hing has been supporting the implementation of the Government’s green initiatives such as the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment, and the Rechargeable Battery Recycling Programme.



Also, Shun Hing has adopted a number of energy-saving measures and your own waste scheme to collect recyclables, and co-operated with suppliers to produce greener products, to help create a sustainable living environment.



Another sector is sports, as mentioned by the Chairman (Dr David Mong, Chairman and CEO of Shun Hing Group) before. As a staunch supporter of Hong Kong athletes, Shun Hing has been sponsoring different events to promote a sporting culture in society.



Last year, the Panasonic Sports Scholarship Programme offered financial support of some 3.5 million Hong Kong dollars to ten athletes to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. No doubt, your support has contributed to the outstanding results of our athletes at the Asian Games, where they made us all proud with a record-breaking total of 53 medals.



On behalf of the Government, I thank Shun Hing for your contributions to our society over the past 70 years.



As the Chief Executive stressed in his second Policy Address last month, the Government is determined to create a cohesive and caring community, with a vibrant economy where everyone can enjoy life. I look forward to Shun Hing joining with us to achieve more worthy aims – to build a better Hong Kong together.



On that note, I wish Shun Hing Group a grand 70th anniversary, and every one of you the best of health and business in the years to come. Thank you.