Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Delivers ‘Kisan Drones’ to IFFCO

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd., a leading Chennai-based drone manufacturing company and subsidiary of Coromandel International Ltd., announced the commencement of deliveries for its ‘Agri Drones,’ also known as ‘Kisan Drones,’ to IFFCO.

Dhaksha’s ‘DH-Agrigator-E10 Plus’ is a cutting-edge Kisan drone equipped with a 10-liter spray tank and a powerful 25,200 mAh battery that allows it to cover up to 3 acres on a single charge. These drones are equipped with advanced features such as FPV cameras, obstacle and terrain sensors, Return-to-Launch (RTL) functionality on low battery or low liquid levels, making it a versatile e tool for modern agriculture

“We are excited to announce the beginning of deliveries to IFFCO, one of the leading agricultural cooperatives in the country,” said Mr. Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems. “Our ‘Kisan Drones’ have been specifically designed and certified to meet IFFCO’s stringent technical requirements, and we are proud to support their mission of enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.”

Officials from IFFCO were present during the commencement of the delivery of the first lot of drones, signifying strong partnership between the companies and in adopting the drone technology from Dhaksha for deployment in the agriculture sector.