Celebrating Excellence: Confetti Honors Workplace Culture Champions in The Confetti Awards

On a mission of appreciation, Confetti launches their Confetti Culture Champion Award 2023 to recognize three individuals making an impact on their workplace culture.

Confetti, the leading platform for virtual team building experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever Confetti Awards. They’ll bestow the title of Confetti Culture Champion 2023 on the three top applicants they receive.

The Confetti Awards are designed to recognize the unsung heroes of the workplace, those exceptional individuals who go above and beyond to create a positive and engaging company culture. Whether they organize team events, foster connections among colleagues, or simply bring a sense of joy and camaraderie to the workplace, the Confetti Culture Champion Award 2023 is their moment to shine.

Nomination for this award is open to everyone! If you know someone who has made a significant impact in your workplace experience, or if you believe you’re that culture champion, we encourage you to submit a nomination and share with your colleagues, too!

To submit a nomination, simply visit the Confetti Awards website and follow the prompts. Nominating someone for this special recognition is absolutely free, and it won’t take more than a few minutes.

“We’re excited to celebrate those who make a difference in their workplace, and we believe these awards give recognition where it’s due and provide a token of appreciation for these efforts,” says Confetti CEO & Founder, Lee Rubin. “We can’t wait to see all the nominations pour in and recognize the Culture Champions of 2023!”

The application form will be open until 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, and the winners of the Confetti Culture Champion Award 2023 will subsequently be announced in January.

The three exceptional individuals who have had the most significant impact on their company culture will receive:

A $250 gift card for their personal use

$250 to the charity of their choice donated by Confetti to make an additional impact on others

Their company will receive $500 in Confetti Credits to further enhance their company culture through virtual team building experiences

A certificate of achievement along with a special logo they can proudly display on their LinkedIn profiles

And of course, the ultimate bragging rights!

Show the ultimate appreciation this holiday season – nominate and learn more about the Confetti Culture Champion Award 2023 on the Confetti Awards Website here.

About Confetti

Confetti is the easiest way to discover, plan and book unforgettable (virtual & hybrid) employee experiences. From hosted games, to shippable classes – it is the only platform that takes care of the entire planning process, end-to-end with a happiness policy. Confetti is already used by over 6,000 companies like Apple, Google and Amazon to build happier, more holistic teams. Learn more at www.withconfetti.com.