Zachary Monte Makes Generous Donation to the Amirah House

Zachary Monte has made a substantial donation to the Amirah House, a local organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence. Monte’s contribution reflects his commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

The Amirah House is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and resources to survivors of domestic violence in the community.

Monte’s contribution will help the Amirah House continue its important work of offering safe shelter and counseling services.

Zachary Monte commented, “Upon learning about the admirable work of the Amirah House in assisting survivors of domestic violence, I felt compelled to contribute in any way possible. It’s crucial for us to come together to support those who have faced such challenging circumstances. I hope my donation can genuinely make a difference in the lives of those seeking refuge and assistance.”

Monte’s generous donation to the Amirah House exemplifies his dedication to community service and his desire to positively impact the lives of others.

Zachary Monte is a versatile licensed plumber with a passion for craftsmanship. Off-duty, you’ll find him scoring goals on the soccer field, exploring new landscapes through hiking, and immersing himself in diverse cultures while traveling. A polyglot in the making, he loves learning languages. When winding down, Zachary’s adventurous spirit extends to trying novel beers and foods. His hands-on skills and adventurous hobbies make him a true renaissance handyman.

