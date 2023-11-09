Hong Kong – French Science Festival activities enable public to explore science in sport (with photos)

French Science Festival activities enable public to explore science in sport (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



To tie in with the theme of this year’s French Science Festival “Sport and Science: from Health to Performance”, the Science Promotion Unit of the Hong Kong Science Museum (HKScM) is collaborating with the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau to roll out a series of activities from tomorrow (November 10) to November 27. They include the “Science at the Service of Medals” exhibition, a film screening, a conference and a panel discussion at the HKScM, so that members of the public can better understand the relationship between science and health as well as athletes’ performances.



Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition today (November 9), the Deputy Director of Leisure and Cultural Services (Culture), Miss Eve Tam, said that the French Science Festival provides an inspiring opportunity for schools and the public to appreciate the significance of sports in people’s daily lives and the interconnection between science and sports. Other officiating guests included the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, Mrs Christile Drulhe, and the Museum Director of the HKScM, Mr Lawrence Lee.



The “Science at the Service of Medals” exhibition designed by the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie, showcases the collaborative efforts of scientists across diverse disciplines who develop equipment to enhance speed, utilise virtual reality training to reduce fatigue, and individualise training regimens through physiology studies to empower athletes. The virtual reality experience of “A Taste for Risk” will also be presented at the exhibition venue. Through a transmedia project that combines a documentary and virtual reality with three French athletes, participants will be able to immerse themselves in four extreme sports, including bodyboarding, wingsuit flying, free-diving, and snowboarding. They can gain an unparalleled experience and feel the thrill of pushing limits.



Besides the exhibition, the HKScM will also launch a series of feature programmes. They include a film screening of the animated comedy “Les Triplettes de Belleville”, which received two Oscar nominations, on November 11 at 4pm. The Champions Conference will be held on November 18 at 6pm, when the coach of the Hong Kong, China Fencing Team, Mr Grégory Koenig, and Hong Kong, China Paralympic fencer athlete, Ms Alison Yu, will share their journeys leading towards winning Olympic and Paralympic medals. The Hong Kong break dancer who competed in the Asian Games, B-Boy C Plus, will also give a performance. There will be a nutrition panel discussion on November 26 at 3pm, where Sport Nutrition & Monitoring Manager, Hong Kong Sports Institute Dr Margaret Kuo, together with a senior dietian and a sports science officer, will discuss with participants the relationship between nutrition and health, as well as sport performances. Online registration for the three programmes mentioned above has started. There will be limited quotas and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For registration, please visit www.spu.hk/en/cards/french-science-festival-2023/, or call 2732 3232 for enquiries.



The exhibition and programmes are jointly presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, and jointly organised by the Science Promotion Unit of the HKScM and the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Macau.