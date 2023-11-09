Got Sit Dog Training Organizes Holiday Dog Drive Benefiting P.A.C.K. With Bridges Pets

SNOHOMISH, Wash. – Nov. 7, 2023 – PRLog — Got Sit Dog Training has arranged a holiday dog drive collecting donations to benefit People for Animal Care and Kindness (P.A.C.K.) with a collection bin at Bridges Pets in Snohomish, Washington.

Between November 24th and December 24th, 2023, donations of dog food, treats, outerwear, toys, gear and other necessities will be accepted outside Bridges Pets located at 2929 Bickford Ave Snohomish, WA 98290. Monetary donations will also be accepted via QR code on the donation bin or directly at the P.A.C.K. website. All physical donations must be in new condition and may conveniently be purchased at Bridges Pets, though other store-bought items will be accepted.

P.A.C.K. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of animals by providing medical funds, food and supplies for animals living in low-income, no-income, senior and homeless environments. Though the group of women behind P.A.C.K. is small, their impact is mighty. With aid including but not limited to:

Providing funds for medical care to those in need and pets living in homelessness.

Monthly “Pay What You Can” pop-up events in lower-income areas to provide people and their pets access to food and supplies.

Working closely with several other non-profit organizations to assist them and their efforts to aid animals in need.

Bringing puppies and dogs into foster homes who have been abandoned, neglected, abused or surrendered to vet clinics.

Supporting reservations with food and vaccine donations, and providing funds for those desperately in need of veterinary care.

Providing rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of unwanted pets through a network of foster homes.

Board member Malli Sheaffer explains their motivation, “We like this saying the best – I thought someone should do something to help animals, then I realized that someone should be me.”

As such, Got Sit chose P.A.C.K. to be the beneficiary of this drive with owner, Marvin Versteeg, stating, “We couldn’t think of a better cause to donate to than P.A.C.K. At Got Sit, we train dogs out of our desire for them to live their best lives and P.A.C.K.’s values and purpose align seamlessly by helping to ensure the dogs they help get the care and supplies they need for a better life.”

In organizing this month-long event, Got Sit partnered with Bridges Pets as the collection location due to its continued exemplary care for animals and its community in addition to the companies’ long-standing partnership and mutual support. For over 20 years, Bridges Pets, Gifts & Water Gardens has been providing quality pet supplies in Snohomish County. In addition to carrying a wide selection of foods, treats, and toys, Bridges also features gift items, outdoor fountains, pond supplies, aquariums, live fish, and animals. Bridges is a field trip destination for numerous local preschools and regularly hosts dog adoption events with Greyhound Pets, Inc.

###

About Got Sit Dog Training: Founded in 2008, Got Sit’s dog training program focuses on preparing both dogs and owners for real life situations amid real life distractions. With an ethos rooted in the belief that there are no bad dogs, simply bad communication, Got Sit’s training methods use your home and the world at large combined with an emphasis on positive reinforcement and fostering a strong owner-dog relationship to make communicating with your dog easy, effective, realistic and reliable.