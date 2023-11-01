Ryan Browning Releases New Science Fiction Novel

In Ex Nihilo: Division Point, the survivors of Alcatraz have found refuge in the gleaming haven of Empyrean Station. The creation of the breathtaking star, Eos, by the Emperor has infused a ray of hope into the heart of the unforgiving Great Maw. However, not everyone in the cosmos shares the same enthusiasm for this newfound light.

As the brilliance of Eos shines, it awakens lurking shadows of malevolence within the abyss. The Reverie of the Cacophony of Discordance, an unimaginably powerful malevolent force, views Eos as a beaconan affront to the darkness that has festered for millennia. Supreme Tenno Ba’al Zebub, a shrewd and relentless leader, enlists Tenno Asmodeus to hunt down the rebellious Lord Magnus Void. Meanwhile, Tenno Lilith embarks on a perilous mission: to locate and confront the enigmatic Minister of Injustice, Lucifer, following the defeat of Tenno Leviathan at Empyrean Station.

In the midst of this turmoil, A’zyren, a formidable warrior, returns to her tribal worldship, the Sesh’Yna. Here, Magnus uncovers the Cacophony of Discordance’s sinister plot to manipulate the W’hyish S’yevel people into unleashing their destructive force against the new star, Eos. Faced with an impossible choice, Magnus must rally his loyal crew and journey to their planets to garner support, striving to tip the scales in humanity’s favor as the impending battle draws near.

Meanwhile, Matthew and the Imperium of Humanity harness groundbreaking technology, including time-folding and energy-to-matter creation, powered by the radiant energy of Eos. Their machines tirelessly construct a formidable fleet, their only hope against the encroaching hatred of the Great Mawa relentless force that threatens to engulf them all.

Ex Nihilo: Division Point is a captivating tale where betrayal lurks around every corner. In a universe teetering on the brink, darkness and light collide, heroes rise, and destinies collide against the looming specter of annihilation. Can hope withstand the relentless rising tide of the abyss?

Ryan Browning is an acclaimed science fiction author known for his ability to craft intricate and immersive universes. His Ex Nihilo series has garnered a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim for its captivating storytelling and imaginative world-building. With Ex Nihilo: Division Point, Browning continues to push the boundaries of the genre, delivering a thrilling and thought-provoking reading experience.

