TiE Global Summit Singapore to Welcome Karnataka’s Top 25 Start-ups in an Exclusive Showcase Pavilion

The delegation will proudly represent the state at the prestigious TiE Global Summit and the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023. For startups eager to register and seize this opportunity, early application submissions are encouraged. To learn more and submit your application, please visit: https://www.fintechfestival.sg and https://www.tieglobalsummit.org/.

The intention of #25StartupShowcase program, is to orchestrate a dynamic delegation comprising TiE Charter Members from various TiE Indian chapters, Karnataka government officials, prominent investors, corporate leaders, and 25 start-ups.

Departing on a charter flight on November 14, 2023, there is an opportunity for start-ups to display, present and pitch at the special Karnataka Pavilion an exclusive track at the TiE Global Summit. The three days of TGS will entail:

Display space for selected Start-ups at the exclusive Karnataka Pavilion in TiE Global Summit 2023, engaging with 62,000+ participants from 134+ countries (on a rotation basis over the 3-day period)

Exclusive mentoring sessions with leaders and luminaries. Engage in 3 days of investor meetings, mentorship, and networking with Asia’s Top 20 CXOs. Opportunity to network in the charter flight with a 100-member delegation, connecting with charter members, officials, investors, and corporate leaders.

Comprehensive TGS 2023 access pass and receive exclusive invitations to high-profile dinners alongside investors, policymakers, CXOs, and CFOs.

Periodic ‘Start-up Spotlight’ sessions over the 3-day period. Start-ups participating will have the opportunity to showcase their products/services for only 25% of the regular investment cost

An opportunity to board an exclusive flight to Singapore, offering the chance to be a part of a 100-member high-powered delegation from Bangalore and to network with esteemed charter members, government officials, investors, and corporate leaders

About TiE:

TiE Global is a non-profit organization with an extensive network connecting early-stage and serial entrepreneurs, professionals at leading corporations, venture capital, angel investors, and thought leaders. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore, founded in 1999, was one of India’s first TiE chapters, led by Nandan Nilekani as the Founding President. TiE functions on five pillars – mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding – to promote idea-driven entrepreneurship and business growth. TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) and Mentor Match are programs that foster the next generation of entrepreneurs. Founded in 1992, TiE is currently the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization

###