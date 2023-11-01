AAEON’s Small and Mighty GENE-ADN6, the Wide-Temperature Board Built for AMR, Machine Vision, and More

Designed to thrive in harsh industrial environments, the GENE-ADN6 operates reliably within a wide temperature range of -40F to 185F (-40C to 85C) and accepts power inputs from 9V to 36V. Additionally, the board can accommodate multiple expansion modules via M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, while offering additional storage options, including a full-size mSATA slot and a SATA HDD bay.

AAEON has highlighted the board’s suitability for multi-camera machine vision setups. This is due to its three LAN ports supporting Intel I226 Ethernet at 2.5GbE, which are conducive to peripheral camera integration. Additionally, the GENE-ADN6 can host up to three simultaneous displays thanks to an internal LVDS connector paired with physical HDMI 1.4 and VGA ports.

The GENE-ADN6’s external I/O includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, while its internal connectors exhibit excellent potential for AMR applications. These internal connectors comprise four COM pin headers, with two supporting RS-232/422/485 interfaces, as well as an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and an additional four USB 2.0 connectors.

The boards interfaces are bolstered by high-bandwidth DDR5 system memory, for expedited data processing, and optional TPM 2.0, for added data security.

Although its compact size, robust design, and diverse interfaces make the board an excellent choice for AMR and machine vision applications, the majority of these features also indicate its suitability for industrial automation. This is particularly noteworthy due to the rarity of such a small single-board that can withstand temperatures ranging from -40C to 85C.

With the launch of the GENE-ADN6, AAEON continues to showcase its dedication to providing versatile, market-ready solutions equipped with the newest Intel processing technology. This commitment ensures that AAEON customers can easily find the most suitable platform for their specific project requirements.

The GENE-ADN6 is now in mass production and available on the eShop in a variety of SKUs, and further pricing information available through AAEONs contact form.

For more information about the GENE-ADN6, please visit its product page.

