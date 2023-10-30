Roposo partners with Lakmé Fashion Week to bring trending LIVE experiences and curated shopping to 35 million users

Roposo, a trends-first platform delivering LIVE entertainment and shopping, brought to its users the glitz, glamour and glory of the five days of Lakmé Fashion Week’s (LFW) Winter-Festive season that took place in Delhi recently. Marking the next exciting chapter in Roposo’s long-standing association with the prestigious event, the collaboration granted fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts alike a front-row access to this otherwise invite-only event.

The arrangement provided Roposo users with exclusive and entertaining live experiences from the fashion week in addition to live broadcasting the entire event. Moreover, for the first time, it gave consumers the chance to shop from a curated selection of looks and styles inspired by LFW. The partnership had almost 35 million users tune in on Roposo for LFW related trending content, live shows and shopping, with almost 100 watch hours being consumed by viewers.

“Roposo offers GenZ and millennials the best of trending and topical content across different categories, whether it’s through our live entertainment shows or quirky merchandise where they can ‘Feel The Vibe’,” said Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President & GM, Roposo. Our experiences on Glance Lock Screen and the Roposo app give customers a comprehensive experience of LFW, one of the most coveted names in the fashion and lifestyle space. “Roposo is committed to making such trending pop-culture moments accessible to a wider audience. Our ongoing partnership with LFW over the past few seasons is proof of this, closing the gap between the runway and the real world. This time, it’s even more unique because we’re enabling users to shop live throughout the shows from collections inspired by LFW.”

More than 15 of Roposo’s most prominent content creators were on-ground with full access to all the runway shows ready to record in real-time everything that was trending, including haute-couture model fittings, future designer collections, Bollywood buzz, and never-before-seen backstage action. It set the stage for Roposo’s live streamers to network with renowned fellow influencers and the elite of the fashion industry. This aided in increasing not just their follower base, but also their engagement levels amongst their audience. Additionally, Roposo picked 10 up-and-coming creators from elite universities, offering them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to start live streaming with Roposo and attend a coveted event like LFW.

Fashion and lifestyle creators from Roposo creators like Dolphin Saxena, Latika Sehgal and Bhavya Kumar (popular for his stance on gender neutral fashion), conducted interviews with various ace designers like Pawan Sachdeva, Pallavi Mohan, and Samant Chauhan along with celebrities such as like Harbhajan Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Kritika Kamra. Bringing some comic relief in true sense of the term was Roposo creator and stand-up comedian Pravit Arora who rendered a fun take on the fashion of the attendees.

Dolphin Saxena, one of Roposo’s top content creators said, “Being a part of LFW was undoubtedly a high point in my journey as a content creator, enabling my growth in the industry. It allowed me opportunities to experiment across different content and formats that helped me better connect with my audience and increase my follower base. All of this as I rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of the influencer world which opens many doors for me from a professional standpoint. To put it mildly, it’s an exhilarating experience! I’m grateful to Roposo for providing me with this fantastic chance and unmatched exposure, which is priceless for a budding content creator like me.”

People could enjoy the LFW live stream, watch various creator-driven live shows, and shop for LFW-inspired merchandise on the ‘live’ and ‘shop’ tabs respectively on the Glance Lock Screen on Android phones and on the Roposo app on Android and iOS devices. Roposo is a trends-first platform that immerses users in the latest pop-cultural and social moments, empowering them to become active trendsetters in their world. It provides LIVE experiences across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, cooking, fitness, personal finance and shopping for unique products. For creators, Roposo provides a safe environment to stand out, build their brand, gain recognition and start monetizing from Day 1. It is home to almost 500 content creators and live streamers who offer 80 million Roposo consumers high-quality LIVE, created and curated content.