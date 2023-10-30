ASUS Recognized as an EPEAT Climate+ Champion

ASUS today announced that it has been recognized as an EPEAT Climate+ Champion, highlighting the company’s commitment to climate change mitigation. The new Climate+ designation is given to EPEAT registered products that are produced to meet the highest industry standards around decarbonization, environmental responsibility, and energy efficiency.

Organized by the Global Electronics Council (GEC), EPEAT is a premier sustainability ecolabel for electronic products. The EPEAT Climate+ designation is the latest recognition of ASUS’ efforts in environmental sustainability and climate action.

EPEAT uses stringent criteria to identify whether a product deserves their ecolabel. For example, EPEAT’s validation not only ascertains adherence to extensive product category-specific benchmarks, such as materials selection, design for circularity, and end-of-life management, but also the fulfillment of additional key criteria specific to the Climate+ designation. These include third-party verifiable product carbon footprint reports, SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) validated emission reduction targets, energy efficient manufacturing, and using electricity from renewable energy sources.

Near-term science-based emission reduction targets validated by SBTi

EPEAT’s approach and criteria align perfectly with ASUS’ commitment to climate action. The company’s near-term science-based emissions reduction targets have recently been approved by the SBTi, an initiative launched by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). ASUS has also committed to setting long-term emission reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net-zero by 2050.

Verifiable low carbon products

ASUS consistently strives to offer low-carbon products, focusing on areas such as elevating energy efficiency, utilizing renewable energy sources, and providing verified product carbon footprint reports. EPEAT Climate+ designated ASUS products will come with third-party verified product carbon footprint reports. Additionally, ASUS’ greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory reporting has been validated by independent experts, ensuring the highest level of accuracy and transparency in its environmental initiatives.

Increasing renewable energy usage

ASUS exceeds the EPEAT threshold of 12.5% renewable energy use in operating centers, further highlighting the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainable practices. This also signifies the major strides by ASUS towards attaining its goal of using 100% renewable energy in its Taiwan-based operations centers by 2030 and global operations centers by 2035.

Leading the supply chain in carbon reduction

Recognizing the significant role of the supply chain in greenhouse gas emissions, ASUS has initiated carbon reduction engagement and communication programs within its supply chain to drive climate action. In 2022, key ASUS suppliers reduced their GHG emission intensity by 24%, benchmarked against the baseline year of 2020. Moreover, these suppliers are poised to achieve a 30% reduction in emission intensity by 2025. These ongoing efforts demonstrate the unwavering commitment of ASUS to environmental stewardship, reducing its carbon footprint, and paving the way to a more incredible, sustainable future.