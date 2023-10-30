Glance teams up with Jackie Shroff for #UnlockNahiKarneka campaign, encourages Indians to embrace the smart lock screen

Last week, a video of Jackie Shroff talking to the media went viral on several social media channels. In the video, Jackie Shroff can be seen posing for photographers before getting into his car. Though he was in a hurry, he spent few minutes interacting with the photographers, who asked what he does on when he gets bored, and especially during travel. Jackie with his signature grin, unveiled his secret travel companion – his Glance-enabled smartphone. The video, shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle went viral, and has received more than 1.7mn views, over 100,000 likes and comments, and has been shared more than 10,000 times in 24 hours.

Following this episode, Glance, one of the world’s leading smart lock screen platforms, roped in Jackie Shroff for their latest campaign, #UnlockNahiKarneKa. The campaign encourages Indians to embrace Glance’s smart lock screen that has over 200 million active users in the country already.

In an era where information overload has become the new norm, the #UnlockNahiKarneka campaign seeks to liberate users from the endless cycle of searching for information, downloading multiple apps, and constantly unlocking their smartphones. In a series of fun videos, Jackie Shroff in his full Jaggu Dada style introduces Glance smart lock screen and explains how it transforms user experience by presenting everything directly on the lock screen, eliminating the need for tedious searches and clicks.

Being a beloved and relatable figure in Indian cinema and having a mass connect with people across India, Jackie Shroff perfectly embodies the spirit of the campaign. Through these engaging videos, he takes on the role of an educator, showing his charisma and wit as he enlightens the paparazzi and consumers about the benefits of Glance. In fact, he also reveals to them how he effortlessly accesses tailored content, plays hyper casual, free to play games, watches live shows, indulges in shopping through Roposo integrations, and more, all without unlocking his smartphone.

Speaking about the campaign, Jackie Shroff said, “Glance is packed with some unbelievable features and I connected with the platform instantly. Now, whenever I have free time or want to take it easy, I spend time on Glance smart lock screen.”

Sharing details about the campaign, Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance said, “We are excited to join forces with Jackie Shroff and educating India about Glance smart lock screen. Jackie Shroff’s genuine charm and relatable authenticity perfectly aligns with the campaign’s core philosophy. The #UnlockNahiKarneka campaign will not only resonate across the country, but also empower users to adopt the Glance smart lock screen, prompting a redefinition of their smartphone engagement.”

Glance is a ‘smart lock screen’ that comes pre-installed on several leading Android smartphone brands and models. It has redefined the way content is consumed, removing the need for searching and downloading multiple apps. In India, more than 200 million users spend over 25 minutes every day on their Glance-enabled lock screens consuming personalised content across more than 15 categories such as entertainment, music, sports, and much more. Glance is available in 7 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada.