Zigly’s Halloween Carnival: Where Cute Meets Spooky and Furry Gets Frightful

Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand, is excited to announce their most spooktacular event of the season: Zigly’s Halloween Carnival on 29th October from 1 PM to 7 PM. This one-of-a-kind event promises a hair-raising good time for pet parents and their furry friends in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Indore, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Zigly experience centers in these cities will transform into Halloween wonderlands with lanterns, pumpkins, and eerie decorations. Parents can capture the charm of the day with special photo booths & decor designed for pet parents and their furry companions. Zigly is providing this one-of-a-kind opportunity to dress up in Halloween best and get bewitched while creating lasting memories with our beloved pets.

Pet-Parent Masquerade will be the day’s highlight for those paw-parents who love showing off their creativity and style. This costume contest will be a delightful duel of style, cuteness, and spookiness, with prizes for the most creative pet parents. The Halloween Carnival winners will receive certificates and gift vouchers.

This carnival from Zigly is a spooky paradise for pets and their parents to explore, offering a unique Halloween experience.

