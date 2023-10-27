Zigly’s Halloween Carnival: Where Cute Meets Spooky and Furry Gets Frightful

Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand, is excited to announce their most spooktacular event of the season: Zigly’s Halloween Carnival on 29th October from 1 PM to 7 PM. This one-of-a-kind event promises a hair-raising good time for pet parents and their furry friends in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Indore, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Lucknow.
Zigly experience centers in these cities will transform into Halloween wonderlands with lanterns, pumpkins, and eerie decorations. Parents can capture the charm of the day with special photo booths & decor designed for pet parents and their furry companions. Zigly is providing this one-of-a-kind opportunity to dress up in Halloween best and get bewitched while creating lasting memories with our beloved pets.
Pet-Parent Masquerade will be the day’s highlight for those paw-parents who love showing off their creativity and style. This costume contest will be a delightful duel of style, cuteness, and spookiness, with prizes for the most creative pet parents. The Halloween Carnival winners will receive certificates and gift vouchers.
This carnival from Zigly is a spooky paradise for pets and their parents to explore, offering a unique Halloween experience.
Zigly experience centers are at:
- Kailash Colony: A-1, Ground Floor, Block A, Kailash Colony, New Delhi, 110048, Landmark: – Near Kailash Colony Metro Station – Metro Pillar No. 89
- Punjabi Bagh: Plot number 19-20, Central Market, West Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, 110026
- Janakpuri: Plot no c-1/123, Janakpuri – 110058
- Green Park: S-4, Green Park (Ground Floor), Main Market, New Delhi – 110016
- Gurugram: Unit no 113, Ground Floor, AIPL JOY STREET, Badshahpur, Sector 66, Gurugram, Haryana 122018
- Defence Colony: Shop No – 16, Defence Colony Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110049
- New Friends Colony: Shop No-17, Block A Community centre, New Friends Colony, Delhi-110025
- Chandigarh Sector-9: SCO-15, Sector-9, Madhya Marg, Chandigarh
- Chandigarh Sector-19: SCO-30, Sector-19D, Chandigarh
- Pitampura: House No-276, Ground floor, Rajdhani Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi-110034
- Basant lok: 16-A, Community Centre, Muniraka Marg, near Nirulas,Delhi-110057
- Rajouri Garden: F-83, Block C, Sharda Puri, Rajouri Garden, Delhi, 110027
- Panchkula: Ground Floor, SCO no-13, Sector 10, Urban Estate, Panchkula, Haryana, 134109
- Bengaluru: Aswan plaza (SATYAKRUPA), 20th main, 8th block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, 560034
- Noida: Unit No.5,6,7, Ground Floor, West Wing, Supertech North Eye, Plot No. GH-01/A, Sector-74, Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201301
- Lucknow: Shop No. B2-3, DLF MY PAD, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 226010
- Indore: GF, Unit No. B1, Plot No.128, Scheme No. 54, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452010
- Gurugram: Unit No.BG-32, Block B, Ground Floor, Element One, Sectors 47 & 49, Gurugram, Haryana – 122018
- Lucknow: Unit No. HIG 67, Ground and First Floors, Sector-E, Kapoorthala Road, Aliganj, Lucknow – 226024
- Dehradun: Ground Floor, New Rajpur Road – II (Old No. 78 Rajpur Road), Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 248009