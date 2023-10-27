Enerparc Energy Pvt Ltd commissions 3.8 MW solar project with the prowess of Waaree Energies Ltd.

Enerparc Energy Pvt. Ltd, recognized as the global leader in solar power, has commissioned a 3.8 MW solar power project, with the prowess of Waaree Energies Ltd, from January 2023 to October 2023. This project has been executed across various locations in India.

Mr. S Nataraj VP – Supply chain and Projects, Enerparc Energy Pvt. Ltd. said, “Waaree’s high-quality solar modules are renowned in the industry for their reliability and effectiveness, making them the ideal module supplier for this project. It was a pleasure to work with the team at Waaree, and we look forward to further avenues of collaboration in the future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Rathi, Director of Sales & Marketing, Waaree Energies Ltd., said “It has been an honour for us at Waaree to work with Enerparc on this significant undertaking. Sustainable and cost-effective energy generation is the need of the hour in India, and this project provided us with a stellar opportunity to contribute to the country’s green energy transition, with our high-quality, state-of-the-art solar modules.”

About Enerparc Energy Pvt. Ltd. Enerparc is recognized as the global leader in solar power worldwide. It provides unmatched services in project development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations & maintenance. We are also known for our world-class quality, execution capabilities, technical expertise, and delivering the best solution for every customer. Enerparc continues to evolve by embracing state-of-the-art technologies and empowering organizations with a clean, sustainable, cost-effective form of energy.