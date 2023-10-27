Epixel’s delegation attends the WFDSA World Congress XVII

Mr. Dhanesh Haridas (CTO, Epixel Solutions) and Mr. Noufal Bava (CBO, Epixel Solutions) represented Epixel at the WFDSA World Congress. Mr. Dhanesh was all excited to share his thoughts on the event. It was indeed an incredible experience to be present at the event. We had the opportunity to engage with the top personalities from the direct selling industry. The event highlighted the importance of technology and its concurrent impact on direct selling businesses. How technology can be leveraged to address gaps in distributor and customer relationships and enhance the sales enablement techniques for distributors was also a prime point of discussion. Gaining valuable insights into global business trends, the event presented an unparalleled perspective on emerging technologies, industry innovations, and emerging markets.

The event highlighted the core industry challenges faced by the direct selling companies, their distributors and customers in taking the business forward. With the motto Reimagine. Reinvent. Redefine, the event aimed at redefining industry challenges for a brighter future. The event observed trending topics like AI and predictive analytics from keynote speakers, and how the same could be put to good use for optimizing various business processes. Inviting ideas and perspectives of the audience, the event engaged attendees in interactive and productive discussions on topics including technology, business processes, productivity, and management.

Mr. Noufal provided valuable insights on the event, highlighting how Epixel as a brand is going to leverage the knowledge gained to create a substantial impact in the industry. The unique experience of meeting the industrys famous personalities added to our excitement and pleasure. The industry has travelled a long way from the past, aligning itself with the concept of selling value to the customers rather than recruitment. Sustainability initiatives have accelerated the pace at which companies are redefining their operations with environment-friendly processes and regeneration initiatives. It was a great opportunity for us as delegates to learn about the industry and its advancements in diverse fields. Our key takeaways included an in-depth analysis of the challenges direct selling companies encounter today and the meticulous strategies they undertake to overcome the hurdles. The experience that we carry with us will surely help Epixel as a brand to evolve in newer ways. We are deeply moved by the vision of the WFDSA to transform the industry, encouraging ethical and sustainable practices. We, as technology partners in the industry, wholeheartedly embrace this vision, committing ourselves to deliver meaningful value to the direct selling community.

