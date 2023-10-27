Entourage Phytolab’s Full Range of Trademark Products to Debut in the U.S. on One Lavi

Entourage Labs is set to redefine the U.S. hemp market with its revolutionary products launching soon on One Lavi. Founded by the passionate Brazilian entrepreneur Caio Abreu, Entourage is inspired by personal experiences, a quest for wellness, and a commitment to delivering products of unmatched quality.

The inception of Entourage Phytolab was deeply personal for Abreu, who witnessed his mother’s battle with cancer. Despite her sad departure in 2009, her spirit became the driving force behind Abreu’s dedication to exploring the therapeutic potential of hemp.

“The core of our mission is rooted in quality and well-being,” Abreu states. “With a vision to bring pharmaceutical-grade products to the market, we ensure both therapeutic benefits and an enhancement of general quality of life.”

Entourage’s groundbreaking “fusionner” technology promises a paradigm shift. Delivering a 50% surge in bioavailability, users can expect prompt effects within a mere 15 minutes, a significant improvement over the industry standard. This advanced technology, coupled with its easy compatibility with beverages, is slated to make Entourage products a staple in daily routines.

Their stellar product lineup, featuring the Entourage Hemp Extract Liquid Fusionner™, Entourage Gel Cap Fusionner™ – Daily Use, and Entourage Gel Cap Fusionner™ – Night Use, is meticulously crafted for a diverse demographic, addressing a myriad of wellness needs.

One Lavi is a premier online destination for health, beauty and wellness aficionados. Entourage’s trademark products will soon be added to the platform, which offers rapid delivery and a secure shopping experience.

For more information on Entourage Labs, visit www.entouragelab.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek guidance from a healthcare professional. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Entourage Phytolab LLC it is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Entourage Phytolab

Founded in 2015 by Caio Abreu, Entourage Phytolab is a pioneering company in the world of hemp-based products. With a vision to provide pharmaceutical-grade products backed by rigorous research and innovation, the company is set to redefine standards in the industry.