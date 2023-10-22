Lamborghini Esperienza Giro Southeast Asia 2023

Inaugural event in celebration of Automobili Lamborghinis 60th anniversary

Malaysia/Singapore/Thailand – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

The inaugural Southeast Asia edition of the Lamborghini Esperienza Giro kicked off with a convoy of over 40 Lamborghini super sports cars and super SUVs from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, bringing together over 100 customers from across Southeast Asia for an unforgettable three-day journey from Penang, the Pearl of the Orient, to Kuala Lumpur, the dynamic capital of Malaysia.

Celebrating 60 years of Lamborghini, the event allowed guests to enjoy a panoramic driving experience, indulge in exclusive cocktail receptions and Michelin-starred cuisines, before retreating to luxurious five-star accommodation over the course of the tour.

The driving commenced in Penang, a state steeped in rich cultural heritage, and continued to Ipoh on day two, where guests were welcomed by a tranquil oasis of natural hot springs, caves, and lush gardens. The convoy then proceeded to Genting Highlands to experience breathtaking mountain scenery and vibrant entertainment. The journey concluded in Kuala Lumpur, the dynamic and pulsating heart of Malaysia, where the capitals charm lies in its unique blend of tradition and innovation, narrating a story of progress from its colonial past to its status as a modern metropolis.

On the second night of the tour, an art piece entitled Weaving the Future, was unveiled in celebration of Lamborghinis 60th anniversary. Created by international artist and sculptor Michelle Yap, the work blends Malaysian artisan craft with the avant-garde future of Lamborghini, artistically recreating the Lamborghini Revuelto, the marques first V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV). Incorporating colored LED cords and using age-old weaving techniques from Malaysias indigenous tribes, Yap has skillfully created a piece layered with meaning, history and futurism, mirroring Lamborghinis evolution over the last six decades characterized by innovation, design, and performance.

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director of Automobili Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific region said; Every Esperienza Giro is a unique driving experience for our customers, and I am extremely pleased to present the first-ever Southeast Asia edition in celebration of the brands 60th milestone. We are proud to welcome so many loyal Lamborghini owners from across different Asian cities, and look forward to creating further authentic lifestyle driving experiences and events for our customers to look forward to in the future.