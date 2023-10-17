The Hazelnut Factory debuts in Delhi with its 8th outlet, nationwide expansion on the horizon

The Hazelnut Factory, the famous café from the city of Nawabs renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality culinary delights at value for money price range, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its first outlet in Delhi. Located in the heart of the city on Punjabi Bagh Club Road, this new establishment marks a significant milestone for the company as it ventures into the bustling culinary scene of the capital.

With an already immense reputation in Lucknow as known as the biggest bakery kitchen UP, the company’s decision to venture into Delhi was fueled by the surge in online orders originating from the city, affirming the strong affinity that Delhiites have for The Hazelnut Factory’s delectable creations. This enthusiastic response from the people of Delhi served as a compelling motivation for the company to bring its unique culinary experiences to the city.

Spanning an impressive 2,500 square feet, the outlet offers ample space for various sections and culinary stations, blending European design and architecture to create a seamless and elegant dining experience. Accommodating up to 60 guests, the outlet caters to both intimate and larger gatherings, affording patrons a cozy and inviting atmosphere to savor their culinary delights.

The strategic choice of location for the new outlet, situated at Punjabi Bagh Club Road, aligns perfectly with the company’s vision. This area is renowned for its vibrant food culture, with numerous acclaimed restaurants and eateries. The company believes that its presence in this culinary hub will resonate with food enthusiasts and connoisseurs who visit this locality. Moreover, the lively ambiance and easy accessibility of Punjabi Bagh Club Road render it the perfect choice for The Hazelnut Factory’s outlet, ensuring the utmost convenience for its cherished clientele.

Speaking on the announcement, Ankit Sahni, Founder The Hazelnut Factory said, “We are thrilled to bring The Hazelnut Factory to Delhi. The city’s vibrant and fast-paced lifestyle perfectly aligns with our company’s mission. Delhiites are known for their love of good food, and they appreciate the fusion of flavors and culinary excellence that we offer. Whether it’s the on-the-go professionals seeking a quick but delicious meal or families looking for a memorable dining experience, The Hazelnut Factory seamlessly fits into Delhi’s diverse dining culture. We are eager to offer our exceptional culinary creations to the people who call this city home”.

At the heart of The Hazelnut Factory’s appeal is its commitment to providing exceptional food experiences without imposing a heavy financial burden on customers. The company takes immense pride in offering a diverse range of culinary delights including artisanal sweets, cookies, namkeens, specialty coffee, and more that consistently exceed expectations in terms of taste and affordability.

As The Hazelnut Factory continues to redefine culinary boundaries in Delhi, the company is actively pursuing avenues for further expansion within the expansive Delhi-NCR region. Building on its thriving outlet in Gurgaon, the brand’s ambition transcends mere location growth; it’s a steadfast dedication to reaching an ever-widening audience across Delhi and its neighboring districts.