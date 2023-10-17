DevX LAUNCHES CO-WORKING SPACE IN INDORE

DevX, Gujarat’s largest Managed Office Space provider, today announced the launch of new Coworking space in Indore – a 25,000 sq feet, 300 seater centre. To further expand it’s national presence, DevX plans to double it’s India portfolio by investing Rs 60 crore.

Recently feted as Gujarat’s leader in the Managed office space segment, DevX is a co-working space cum accelerator founded in September 2017 by 3 entrepreneurs Rushit, Umesh Parth (the RUPaiyya trio as they are known in the ecosystem) and one listed entity: Dev Information Technology Ltd. The company was envisioned as a Startup Accelerator focussed on nurturing innovative startups by providing them with all requirements. Positioning DevX as an equal partner in growth, the company supports through their allied strategic partnerships and services. The different initiatives of DevX are thus structured to build synergies, enabling cross-pollination of ideas as a means of collaborative growth and development. The company’s initiatives address different requirements across the value chain.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder – DevX said, “We are excited to launch our Indore centre – it helps us further consolidate DevX’s leadership position in the fast-growing Tier 2 & Tier-3 cities’ demands for world-class office infrastructure. This segment is the catalyst for the next wave of growth and DevX stands committed to deliver best-in-class services to them. We are proud to be setting standards for the segment to aspire to and this centre reaffirms our core values of offering world-class office infrastructure with an immersive experience. With our stated business goal of being the partner of choice for GCCs (Global capability Centres) & ODCs (Offshore Development Centres), I am excited about the future of the Industry. Growth-centric corporates are increasingly opting for managed workspaces, which perfectly meshes with our philosophy of offering best-in-class work-space experiences at competitive pricing. With 25+ centres across India, DevX will double it’s India portfolio by investing 60 crore.”

Commenting on their experience, Mr. Nish Patel, CEO at Paperchase Accountancy said, “At Paper Chase Accountancy, we were on a mission to elevate our multinational brand image across various cities and countries. DevX proved to be the perfect partner, swiftly providing us with a vibrant and fun workspace design that energized our work culture. With DevX‘s agile management and responsive support, our scattered offices now unite into a single, collaborative space, fostering synergy and enabling us to focus on our customers and growth.”

Speaking about their experience with DevX, Mr. Dhruman Patel, Partner at Manubhai & Shah LLP, said, “We were in search of an office solution that would not only meet our needs but also elevate our work environment. DevX’s managed office space has been the answer to our quest. Their responsive management and thoughtfully designed workspace have united our scattered operations into a harmonious, efficient hub. This transformation has empowered us to stay dedicated to our clients and fuel our business growth.”

As a core part of the ecosystem, DevX also provides, round the year, a platform for industry, academia, professionals and companies to hold hackathons, seminars, events etc…to address trends and issues. The company is planning further expand and thus consolidate it’s pan-India presence by 2023 end.