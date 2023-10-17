Hong Kong – Mui Wo Swimming Pool temporarily closed

Mui Wo Swimming Pool temporarily closed ***************************************



Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:

Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (October 17) that due to an insufficient number of lifeguards on duty, Mui Wo Swimming Pool in Islands District has been temporarily closed to ensure the safety of swimmers.

It will be reopened at 8.30am tomorrow (October 18).