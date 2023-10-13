Sheraton Hotels & Hello Sunshine’s Reese’s Book Club to Bring Global Communities Together Through a Shared Love of Books

New brand-wide Gatherings by Sheraton program propels the storied hospitality brands legacy as The Worlds Gathering Place with its first collab rooted in enriching guests stays. Reeses Book Club and Sheraton to Launch New Lobby Library in Select Hotels Worldwide

Bethesda, MD – WEBWIRE – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is turning the page once again with todays unveiling of the storied brands new program Gatherings by Sheraton. The weekly experiences aim to help guests and locals feel inspired by the stories and cultures of communities around the world, and ultimately get more out of their travels. As part of the initiative, Sheraton and Reeses Book Club (RBC), a part of Candle Medias Hello Sunshine, have partnered to launch the first-ever Reeses Book Club x Sheraton Lobby Library at select Sheraton locations worldwide.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, with its rich legacy, has always stood as a place where communities come together, and Gatherings by Sheraton is an extension of that ethos, said Amanda Nichols, Global Brand Leader, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts. Given our commitment to being The Worlds Gathering Place, were excited to partner with Reeses Book Club, the Internets biggest book club. Through books, we dream; through travel, we live those dreams. Now, guests and book enthusiasts from every corner of the globe can come together at Sheraton and create new stories, connections and memories.

At Hello Sunshine, we believe that books bond us they have the incredible power to connect people across borders, cultures and experiences. The power of storytelling to inspire and connect a community are at the foundation of Reeses Book Club and were thrilled to partner with Sheraton Hotels & Resorts on this special program and continue to unite global communities and inspire conversation through the joy of reading, said Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine. Were excited to see how a shared love for books will create meaningful moments and lasting connections in Sheraton lobbies around the world.

As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoys portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, Sheratons new Gatherings by Sheraton program aims to create moments of connection for hotel guests and locals through hosted experiences rooted in the themes of Enrichment, Renewal and Local Stories from immersing yourself in Hiuwai, the Hawaiian ceremony of Mind, Body, and Spirit renewal as part of a regenerative travel experience at Sheraton Waikiki, to local sake tasting and paper crane making at Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, to learning about sustainable fishing practices from local fishermen at Sheraton Lima Historic Center, and more.

At the heart of the program, Reeses Book Club x Sheraton Lobby Library, will pop up at select hotels worldwide, beginning with Sheraton Grand Los Angeles, October 11 through November 12, and followed by Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel and Sheraton Grand London Park Lane in early 2024. Sheratons new Lobby Libraries will serve as the official backdrop for signature Beyond the Page moderated speaker series. The series will feature emerging and celebrated women authors from Reeses Book Clubs curated network, as well as book tours and signings. Guests can also discover the full back catalog of Reeses Book Club picks, as well as new genres and local book selections, either by cozying up inside the Lobby Library, checking out a book to enjoy in the comfort of their guest room, or purchasing a copy to take home.

Select Sheraton hotels worldwide will host monthly book club meet-ups celebrating Reeses Book Clubs monthly drops, for lovers of literature and those who are merely book club curious, to gather and connect. The brand is also collaborating with BookTokers, pairing them up with different Sheraton hotels across the globe to host BookTok meetups with Reeses Book Club for guests and locals to join in on.

Hotels will also encourage guests and locals to gather, read and discover through other Gatherings by Sheraton programming, including author spotlights, DIY workshops centered on book binding, engraving and embossing, book swap programs, literary trivia nights, and more.

Why this partnership now? Books and travel share a captivating symbiosis that transcends mere pages and destinations. Like the turning of a page, embarking on a travel journey is full of excitement and unexpected discoveries. Both offer an invitation to explore cultures, histories, and landscapes beyond immediate surroundings. Whether a self-professed book lover or a casual page turner, Sheraton and Reeses Book Club are creating a gathered community where more of us are reading together and discovering new experiences.

To learn more about Sheraton and the new Gatherings by Sheraton program, please visit sheraton.marriott.com/reesesbookclub. Join the conversation at @Sheratonhotels.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 75 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoys portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Internationals award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoys portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reeses Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstones flagship private equity business.