Janice Nadeau’s award-winning animated short HARVEY (Folimage/NFB) continues its US festival run

Montreal – WEBWIRE – Thursday, October 12, 2023

This fall, HARVEY, directed by Janice Nadeau and co-produced by the NFB and Folimage, is continuing its successful journey on the United States festival circuit: the New York City Short Film Festival, the Newport Beach Film Festival and the Chicago International Childrens Film Festival have all included the animated short in their official selections. The film is a luminous look at loss and bereavement, seen through the eyes of a child with an overflowing imagination.

HARVEY will be screened on Saturday, October 14, at 1 p.m. in the Big Newport 4 theatre as part of the Newport Beach Film Festivals Teens & Short Tweens program, before being shown on Saturday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (New York premiere) during the 19th New York City Short Film Festival. It will then be presented online from November 3 to19 at the Chicago International Childrens Film Festival.

The film embarked on its US festival tour after a world premiere at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France, which was followed by more than 60selections at festivals all over the world, among them REGARD, Stuttgart, Annecy, Animafest Zagreb and Ottawa.

Awards and mentions to date

First Prize Best Short Animation

Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival, USA (2023)

Award for Best Short Film International Competition

Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI), Argentina (2023)

Award for Best International Animated Short Film

Cortocircuiti Short Film Festival, Bari, Italy (2023)

Jury Special Mention Childrens jury

Countryside Animafest Cyprus, Salamiou, Cyprus (2023)

Prize: Prix Jeune Public ● Cinphiles en herbe

Festival Silhouette, Paris, France (2023)

HARVEY by Janice Nadeau (9min)

Co-produced by the NFB (Marc Bertrand) and Folimage (Reginald de Guillebon), with the support of the Centre national du cinma et de limage anime. Head of Development: Corinne Destombes (Folimage).

Press kit: mediaspace.nfb.ca/epk/harvey

An animated short film adapted from the graphic novel of the same name, written by Herv Bouchard and illustrated by Janice Nadeau (ditions de La Pastque), HARVEY depicts a young boy who candidly recalls the spring day when his world turned upside down. Filled with original little touches and told through the eyes of a child with an overflowing imagination , this luminous work poetically examines bereavement and coping with the loss of a parent .

of the same name, written by Herv Bouchard and (ditions de La Pastque), depicts a young boy who candidly recalls the spring day when his world turned upside down. Filled with original little touches and told through the eyes of a , this poetically examines . The film had a standout creative team that included seasoned filmmakers Claude Cloutier and Marc Robinet (lead animators), as well as Olivier Calvert (sound design).

and (lead animators), as well as (sound design). Janice Nadeau has illustrated numerous books and is a three-time recipient of Canadas prestigious Governor Generals Literary Award. She also directed the animated films No Fish Where to Go (NFB, 2014, with Nicola Lemay) and Mamie (NFB/Folimage, 2016), which were shown at more than 50international festivals and won several awards.

French version here | Version franaise ici.

About the NFB

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is a leader in exploring animation as an artform, a storytelling medium and innovative content for emerging platforms. It produces trailblazing animated works both in its Montreal studios and across the country, and it works with many of the worlds leading creators on international co-productions. NFB productions have won more than 7,000 awards, including seven Oscars for NFB animation and seven grand prizes at the Annecy festival. To access this unique content, visit NFB.ca.