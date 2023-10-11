Canada – Pyriofenone, Proposed Maximum Residue Limit (PMRL2023-44)

Pyriofenone is a fungicide currently registered for use in Canada on various field-grown vegetable commodities. A proposal was submitted by the Pest Management Centre of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and supported by the registrant ISK BioSciences Corporation, to conduct a joint review with the United States of America to register the use of pyriofenone on certain greenhouse-grown vegetable commodities in the two countries at approximately the same time…