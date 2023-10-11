Panasonic Ignition, a corporate innovation programme launched in partnership with 100X.VC

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, and Panasonic Corporation (PC) today introduced the “Panasonic Ignition”, a corporate innovation accelerator programme in collaboration with a leading seed stage venture capital (VC) – 100X.VC. Panasonic aims to mentor, guide, and fund early to mid-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions in the field Energy Management for commercial & residential segments, in its first cohort of startups.

The accelerator programme “Panasonic Ignition” has been designed by Panasonic India Innovation Centre (IIC) to create a platform in collaboration with 100X.VC, where selected young founders of emerging startups, will receive investment, access to various masterclasses, expert mentorship, and support around product strategy and growth that would assist them towards building innovative technologies and products while solving real-life challenges related to energy management in spatial infrastructures.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Sharma, Chairman, Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia said, “India stands at the cusp of a digital revolution, boasting more than 750 million active internet users. Consequently, the nation has emerged as the third-largest hub for the global ‘Start-up’ ecosystem, hosting 90,000 ‘Start-Ups’ and 107 unicorn companies with a combined valuation of $30 billion. Projections indicate that by 2030, we will witness the emergence of over 180,000 startups across the country. Aligned with these boundless opportunities, Panasonic, now, wishes to also be a dominant player in the Indian startup ecosystem supporting Indian entrepreneurs and contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. Towards this, we are excited to partner with 100X.VC and launch Corporate Innovation Accelerator Programme “Panasonic Ignition”. 100X.VC has been instrumental in identifying and supporting high-calibre startups in India throughout its history and we look forward to a long and fruitful association and partnership in future.”

Mr. Kunio Gohara, Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO) & Head of CVC office, Panasonic Corporation said, “I am delighted to introduce Panasonic KURASHI Visionary Fund (PKVF), a CVC fund, which has been incorporated in July 2022 with a mandate to invest in early to mid-stage startup across Japan, Europe and India. Panasonic is committed to investing total amount of Yen 8 Billion (~ INR 450 cr) in the mid to long terms in various interesting technology startups.”

He added, “Panasonic Ignition represents a strategic investment approach that delivers mutual advantages to startups and the broader market and society within which they operate. Startups have the opportunity to leverage Panasonic’s extensive local and global experience and expertise in developing innovative products, thereby boosting their competitiveness and growth potential. With the launch of this programme, Panasonic is committed to fostering innovation by investing in early to mid-stage stage startups, simultaneously, enabling us access to cutting-edge technologies that complement and enhance our core business by tapping into new products, markets, customers and emerging opportunities.”

Yagnesh Sanghrajka, Founder and CFO , 100X.VC said, “We are excited to partner with Panasonic Group in this initiative Panasonic Ignition. At 100X, we believe in finding and polishing up diamonds in the rough. We will continue to follow this path through our collaboration with Panasonic Group, and to support startups which join this prestigious programme. Startups seeking hands-on mentorship, in addition to training on product, design, growth and leadership development in the areas of Energy Management, Building Management, EV Charging, Consumer IoT and more may apply for the Panasonic Ignition’s inaugural class at https://ignition.in.panasonic.com from 11th October to 31st October 2023.”

About Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today’s world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 7,388.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2022. Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About 100X.VC

100X.VC is India’s first Venture Capital Fund to invest in early-stage startups using iSAFE (India Simple Agreement for Future Equity) Notes. 100X.VC is a SEBI Registered CAT I AIF, Investment Adviser and the first Institutional Investor in its portfolio companies. 100X.VC has so far invested in 140+ startups which have gone ahead and raised upwards of ~72 mn funding from VC funds, HNIs, Angel Networks and Family Offices.