Uber Awards Scholarships to Drivers’ Children as it celebrates its 10 years in India with the community

Uber, India’s most favourite ridehailing service has rolled out the Uber Scholar initiative to support children of the driver community on the occasion of its 10th anniversary in India. This initiative extends far beyond the boundaries of Uber and is open to the community of drivers associated with various companies across Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

Uber acknowledges that education is the foundation of personal and societal advancement. As part of this initiative, Uber is supporting 1000 children from primary to post-graduation in their education pursuits by providing them with support including tuition fees and online devices and tools essential for their success.

As it marks its 10 years in India, Uber also recognized and celebrated the unwavering dedication of its top 100 driver partners in an appreciation event hosted across 10 cities. Uber honoured the children of its top-rated drivers with e-learning devices to support their academic pursuits in an ever-growing digital world. This initiative underscores Uber’s steadfast commitment to the driver community that powers the platform.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber’s 10-year celebration is incomplete without our drivers and for us it’s not just about looking back at our collective achievements but also about giving back to the communities we serve. We believe that every child deserves access to education and through this initiative, we aim to bridge the gap and do our bit in offering better opportunities to all.” As Uber continues to grow its presence in India, it has remained committed to empowering driver partners with improved access to financial support, health insurance, medical consultations and education.