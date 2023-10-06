Author Michelle Louise’s New Book, “The Good News; For Anyone Who Wants to Hear It!” Explores How the Author’s Faith Helped Her to Survive Life’s Most Difficult Moments

Michelle Louise, a business executive by day and a mother and author by night, has completed her new book, “The Good News; For Anyone Who Wants to Hear It!”: a powerful memoir that follows the author through her struggles and trials, and how her relationship with the Lord and her faith helped to carry her through, ultimately changing her perspective on life.

Raised in a small town outside of Nashville, where she still resides, author Michelle Louise married at the age of eighteen and has spent most of her life raising her four children alone. When she isn’t traveling, the author spends most of her time with friends and family in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is known for her mouthwatering Southern biscuits and gravy and themed dinner nights. and her love for cooking is known by many. With only a high school education, she climbed her way up the corporate ladder while still being at every sporting event, dance recital, school function, college orientation, and many other things.

“‘The Good News’ is about seeing the good or positive in situations we face in life,” writes Louise. “Even though sometimes we feel alone, betrayed, forgotten, scrutinized, judged, ridiculed, or used in relationships, there is always an outcome at the end of every story. How your story ends is up to you. Some trials in life are short seasons, and some seem to take forever. Regardless of the circumstances you see before you, there is an answer to everything we face. As our relationship with God prospers, things tend to be less detrimental as we lean on Him.

“This is also my story and how it played out over the course of my life. I’ve had to make some tough decisions, and I got it wrong many times, but now I see how it molded me into what God intended all along. As I started to see things from that perspective, it was much easier to live without regret. I got up, brushed the dust off my big-girl pants, and began living my life in His joy and peace once I was able to let things go. As they say, ‘LET GO AND LET GOD!’ And I did just that!”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Louise’s new book is a compelling look at how one’s relationship with God can help them through life’s most difficult moments, no matter what challenges lie ahead. Through sharing her story, Michelle hopes to reach people who need a voice of encouragement and provide them with hope that a better life is out there if one is willing to place trust in their Heavenly Father.

Readers can purchase “The Good News; For Anyone Who Wants to Hear It!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

