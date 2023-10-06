Julianne Margaret’s Newly Released “God’s Box of Doughnuts” is a Sweet Tale of God’s Unquestionable Love for Each and Every One

“God’s Box of Doughnuts”: a delightful and creative analogy for the diversity of God’s creation. “God’s Box of Doughnuts” is the creation of published author Julianne Margaret.

Julianne Margaret shares, “Classic glazed, chocolate with sprinkles, cream-filled—we all have our go-to doughnuts that we pick to make the perfect dozen. But what about God’s box of doughnuts? Does He just pick and choose His favorite? Fried to perfection, topped with just the right amount of frosting and sprinkles? Of course, God would want the very best and most delicious of all the doughnuts.

“But what about the stale doughnuts that are always left behind or those doughnuts that are all squished and a mess? Surely, those wouldn’t be the types to make it into God’s personal doughnut stash.

“From their sprinkles to their doughs, there is no doubt that God’s box of doughnuts is truly one of a kind, and each one has a unique story of their own. What hides under the lid of that unbelievably long doughnut box might just surprise you as God has quite the sweet tooth when it comes to creating His perfectly imperfect assortment.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julianne Margaret’s new book offers a fun and lyrical reading experience that encourages young readers in the concepts of faith and acceptance.

