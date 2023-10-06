Tee Jackson’s Newly Released “When Our Time Comes” is a Compassionate Discussion of a Difficult Topic That Often Challenges One’s Faith Experience

“When Our Time Comes”: a helpful discussion that opens readers to God’s grace and welcoming message. “When Our Time Comes” is the creation of published author Tee Jackson, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, with a BS degree in health, physical education, and recreation and an MA degree in administration. Now retired after forty-four years in the education field, Jackson serves as pastor of a local church and as interim senior adult pastor at another local church.

Jackson shares, “As we experience our last days, hours, and minutes on earth, let’s remain focused and finish strong in the Lord!”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson’s new book explores key scripture that examines the realities of death.

Jackson shares in hopes of aiding anyone considering the concept of death in finding a new, resolute faith in God’s plan.

Consumers can purchase “When Our Time Comes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “When Our Time Comes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.