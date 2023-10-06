Author Carol Stern’s New Book, “Elroth, The Camel,” Follows a Proud Camel Named Elroth Who Learns About Humility and Kindness After Carrying a King to Bethlehem

Carol Stern, a loving wife and a retired pediatric nurse who takes great joy in writing Christmas stories for her grandson Andy, has completed her new book, “Elroth, The Camel”: a captivating tale that follows a camel who thinks very highly of himself, but soon has a very humbling experience.

Stern writes, “‘Elroth, the Camel’ thinks that he is very, very important when he brings a king to Bethlehem. Join Elroth as he meets baby Jesus and learns that Jesus loves us all—great and small.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Stern’s new book will take readers of all ages on a poignant journey as they follow Elroth on his path to learning about kindness, love, and humility. With colorful artwork to help bring Stern’s tale to life, young readers are sure to have their hearts and imaginations captured by “Elroth, The Camel” and want to revisit this beautiful story over and over again.

Readers can purchase “Elroth, The Camel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

