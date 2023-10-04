Timeshare Users Group: Celebrating 30 Years of Educating and Protecting Timeshare Owners

In October of 1993 at the dawn of the World Wide Web, a pioneering initiative was founded to educate timeshare owners: Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was born!

Not very many websites can claim a 30th birthday! Yet over the past three decades, Timeshare Users Group has consistently stood as the primary source of support and guidance for timeshare owners navigating the complexities of Owning, selling, renting, or exiting their timeshare ownerships.

Founded by timeshare owners, for timeshare owners, TUG has remained a family-owned endeavor since its inception. Our aim is to empower individuals to uncover the truth to avoid becoming yet another victim of an industry often known for extracting as much money as possible from its owners each and every day.

The ever-evolving landscape of the timeshare industry has witnessed numerous transformations over the years. However, one constant remains – the need for unbiased help and advice for timeshare owners. Whether it’s the quest to sell, rent, exchange, or simply exit an unwanted timeshare, TUG has been unwavering in its mission to aid hundreds of thousands of owners. TUG’s commitment lies in providing the cold hard truths about the industry’s inner workings and shedding light on the numerous scammers peddling “too good to be true” claims and deceptive marketing tactics. The best part? TUG extends all its help and advice to anyone who needs it – free of charge.

As Timeshare Users Group enters its remarkable 30th year, it proudly maintains its status as the premier, most extensive source of information for timeshare owners on the internet. Whether you’re a seasoned timeshare owner or a novice navigating the complexities, the TUG community made up of owners just like you stands ready to assist you, 24/7, with any questions or concerns related to timesharing.

Come discover why the most frequent quote we get from owners who find us even after three decades, is “I wish I had found TUG before I purchased a timeshare.” Let TUG be your guiding light in the dark world of timeshares, as we continue to offer free help, advice and invaluable insights for all owners for yet another 30 years!

About Timeshare Users Group

Started in 1993 by Timeshare Owners just like yourself, TUG is a Veteran founded, family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer oriented information and advice on anything timeshare related.