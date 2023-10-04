Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Announces Direct Partnership with Corteva Agriscience

New partnership with industry leading manufacturer brings key product solutions to support Central’s Turf and Ornamental customers.

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a leading North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies, has been named an authorized distributor of Corteva Agriscience Turf and Ornamental solutions.

“It’s an exciting time in the Turf and Ornamental category here at Central”, explains Austin Marsteller, Turf Category Director, Chemicals, for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “The addition of Corteva’s portfolio further allows us to support our customers and bring forth solutions that will make an impact on their business.”

Corteva Agriscience offers a comprehensive, complementary portfolio of seed crop protection solutions backed by agronomic advisors. From crop protection — fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and seed treatments that protect against weeds, disease, and insects — to seeds, Corteva leads the industry.

Anthony Luciano, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply states; “We are thrilled to be able to add Corteva as a strategic partner to our portfolio of branded chemistry. As we continue to invest in growing our Turf and Ornamental category across the company, this direct partnership allows us to offer Corteva’s best-in-class products, innovation, and brands to our customers in ways that will add immense value and opportunity across their service offerings.”

About Corteva

Corteva Agriscience, founded on the rich heritages of Dow, DuPont and Pioneer, is the only major agriscience company completely dedicated to agriculture. Innovative, sustainable crop protection solutions from Corteva Agriscience help protect turf from weeds, insects, nematodes and diseases. For more information, visit https://www.corteva.com/

About Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply is the largest family-owned and operated, multinational supplier of irrigation, landscape, agronomic, sustainable products, lighting, hardscape, and grounds care equipment—with 60 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1990, Central is a solution-focused partner for residential and commercial landscape professionals, offering the largest quantity of in-stock inventory in the green industry. For the contractor, by the contractor—Central provides professional and business development resources from large-scale design services and technical support lines to training and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.centraltis.com.