Teamium announces new collaboration features for media production and post teams

Integration with Adobe’s Premiere Pro and Frame to offer customers new tools including task assignment and tracking, time management, budgeting, and storage capacity planning

NEW YORK – Oct. 2, 2023 – PRLog — Teamium, a leading provider of cloud-based Production Management system, is delighted to announce its partnership with Adobe. With integration into creative workflows, Teamium will natively extend the benefits of its enterprise management tools to Adobe’s Premiere Pro and Frame. Post Production teams will gain unparalleled capabilities, visibility, and control of the projects and tasks for better monetization. By organizing all the communication and comments in one place in the project, teams will be able to further streamline their collaboration. The seamless workflow ensures that every project stays on track, deadlines are met, and everyone is on the same page.

So, what can users expect from this integration?

Integration with Frame for Task Assignment and Tracking: Users can link to an existing project in Frame, view the media files and parse the comments for actionable tasks. They can self-assign tasks or assign them to another team member. Alternatively, the project manager can also assign tasks to an individual based on skills, calendar availability, daily capacity and rates. She can set due dates for tasks and track completion or overdue status of all the tasks on a task dashboard. The task status is also updated automatically in the Frame user panel.

Similarly, the project manager can create a project on Teamium and assign tasks with notification. The project and tasks are also available to users in Frame. With two-way synchronization and a single sign-on, users do not have to switch between the two applications.

Time Management: Teamium provides comprehensive time tracking, allowing project managers to capture actual hours spent on tasks, identify areas for improvement, and optimize resource allocation. Talent can view their projects and tasks on their dashboard or mobile, mark a task as completed, and enter the time manually or automatically using start and end timer. Teamium’s time entry panel is also available in Premiere Pro and Frame for direct access.

Teamium Panel in Premiere Pro: Teamium is available to users as a plug-in panel on Premiere Pro. They can view their assigned projects and tasks in their calendar view. If they are also Frame users, they can see their tasks in the Teamium panel as well.

Cost Actualization and monetization: Teamium actualizes the cost based on budgeted or actual time entry. Any overtime is also calculated using labor rules. Teamium can send this data to the payment system as well as to the invoicing system for cost monetization.

Storage Capacity Planning: Teamium keeps track of media storage capacity and the project’s capacity utilization, can send alerts, and also feeds the storage data to the billing system for payments.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the value it will bring to both Teamium and Adobe customers,” said Yannick Defrenne, CEO of Teamium. “It will enable closing a gap for our shared customers so that production management and creative can now work better together to streamline their operations and eliminate capacity bottlenecks” he added.

Stay tuned for further updates on our collaborative efforts as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that redefine the way post-production teams manage projects.

About Teamium

Teamium is a digital media software company offering a fully collaborative, feature rich resource scheduling, collaboration and management solution focused on the dynamics of Production, Post and News environments. Its cloud-based tools simplify, integrate, and automate the entire production process from budgeting to billing. It also allows production teams to coordinate editorial and production processes and manage in-house or external resources while accurately tracking costs, significantly improving productivity and reducing costs by up to 70%.

To learn more about the Teamium’s Adobe partnership, go to:

https://www.adobevideopartner.com/ partners/teamium/