Eric Washington, Noted Author to Host Webinar About the Loss of a Child

By: National Widowers’ Organization , Inc.
NEW YORK – Oct. 3, 2023 – PRLog — The National Widowers’ Organization, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to help men deal with grief, announces a free webinar on October 25th about, “NAVIGATING THE HOLIDAYS AS A GRIEVING FATHER.”
Noted author, Eric Washington (https://www.ekwashington.com/
This webinar will focus on Eric Washington’s experience of the sudden death of his child. He will share with you the impact of this loss on him, how his faith keeps him going and what the holidays have been like for him since this unspeakable loss. This talk will be moderated by Joe Walko, a member of the National Widowers’ Organization Board of Directors and a griever himself, who has also facilitated men’s grief groups. Joe will offer helpful tips on how to get through a painful time of the year for those who are grieving.
When: October 25, 2023 @ 8:30-9:15pm EST
Where: Zoom
Cost: Free