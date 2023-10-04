AloeMD Announces Partnership with Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix

AloeMD, LLC, the parent company of UltimateRepairX Acute Pain Relief Cream, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix. Life Time is the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand. Their collaboration will provide athletes from all sports, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking natural pain relief with the ultimate solution for accelerated recovery and enhanced performance.

AloeMD is an Official Sponsor of Life Time Pickleball and the Life Time Grand Prix, a series of iconic off roadcycling events. Their strategic alliance was forged through their shared passion for pickleball, and it was their affiliation with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) which brought them together. By leveraging this existing connection, AloeMD and UltimateRepairX have found a natural fit within the Life Time community, allowing them to bring their exceptional pain relief cream to individuals across all areas of fitness and athletics.

AloeMD’s UltimateRepairX Acute Pain Relief Cream includes patented technology that offers a natural and effective solution for pain relief and accelerated recovery. It is designed to stabilize extracellular matrix tissue off all types, providing extraordinary anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and to restore tissue health. The cream not only relieves pain and accelerates recovery, but can also aid in preventing future discomfort, making it an essential component of any fitness and wellness regimen.

Life Time, renowned for its portfolio of more than 165athletic country clubs nationwide, 540+ pickleball courts (1,000 by the end of 2024) and premium athletic event experiences, will introduce UltimateRepairX Acute Pain Relief Cream to its members. By providing this innovative pain relief solution, Life Time aims to enhance the well-being of its membership community, promoting faster recovery and enabling individuals to push beyond their limits.

“Life Time is an ideal partner for AloeMD and we are so excited to join the Life Time family and share UltimateRepairX with their members,” said Chris Hardy, CEO at AloeMD. “We share common core values of innovation, transparency, honesty, and helping others, and by offering ‘best in class’ natural wellness solutions to their membership, together we aim to empower individuals to reach their fitness goals and live their best, pain-free lives.”

For more information about AloeMD and UltimateRepairX Pain Relief Cream, please visit www.ultimaterepairx.com. To learn more about Life Time and its offerings, visit www.lifetime.life.

About AloeMD:

AloeMD is a leading provider of innovative and natural health solutions, specializing in wellness products formulated with natural Aloe vera. Their flagship product, UltimateRepairX Pain Relief Cream, is powered by a patented formula and offers fast pain relief, inflammation management, and accelerated recovery.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company’s healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Media Contact:

Jillian Corley

Chief Marketing Officer

AloeMD, LLC

jcorley@hwbenterprises.com

305-219-6470