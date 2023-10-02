Inextrix Technologies Announced to Offer WebRTC Client Solution for Corporate World

The major challenge faced by a majority of businesses in the corporate industry is remote communication. If they use regular telephony, it makes it difficult to track business communication. Moreover, it will affect the work life balance of employees. If they use any other software, then they will have to install the app or that software on their mobile phone or desktop and everyone needs to have access to the same software. Moreover, this type of communication solution often creates a bad user experience due to technical challenges, frequent upgrades, and similar issues. Thus, these businesses require WebRTC development solutions, which can resolve all these concerns, shared Samir Doshi, Co-founder and Director, Inextrix Technologies.

He further added, WebRTC eliminates the need to use separate software or apps just for communication. Simply by using a web app, in simple words a web URL, businesses can communicate with each other. Authentication can also be skipped with WebRTC solution development. This system can have any number of features. It can have any type of theme and skin to suit the brand elements of a business. Even upgrades are completely under the control of the business using this app. In a nutshell, it provides the most flexible and reliable platform to build any type of communication solution for the corporate industry.

According to the shared details, Inextrix Technologies has a team of experts in WebRTC solution development. They can build any type of WebRTC based solution. Moreover, the developers at the company have expertise in SIP.js and similar frameworks using which they can develop any type of solution with the added advantage of WebRTC for the corporate world. The company is taking advantage of this specialization of its team and has launched WebRTC development services for corporate clients in India, the USA, the UK, Africa, and other parts of the world.

We can develop any solution in WebRTC. One of the most popular corporate communication solutions based on WebRTC is WebRTC client solution, which will be part of our major offerings as part of our development services and solutions. We can provide a custom system with the requested features or all standard features of the stated solution, shared the spokesperson of the company.

According to the shared details, here is the list of features available in the WebRTC based communication solution for corporate businesses:

Voice call

Video call

Chat

Authentication based access

Webcasting

Conference calling

Screen sharing

File sharing

Mute all and Unmute all options

Raise hand

And more

About Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is one of the popular technology companies based in India with its headquarter situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company offers different services and now it has added WebRTC development solutions to the list of offerings. This service is launched for corporate businesses to gain true advantage of real time communication mechanisms. The company will provide on-demand solution development using its expertise in WebRTC and SIP.js. The company also has rich experience in building software using multiple technologies and frameworks, which will benefit corporate clients of Inextrix Technologies.

Interested corporate businesses can connect with the team to learn more about WebRTC development services using the following contact details.

Email: contact ( @ ) inextrix dot com

Phone Number: +91 8488850670

For More Information Visit: https://inextrix.com/services/webrtc-development

###